The 2020 Emmy Awards have just kicked off and honestly, what a fabulous way to begin the week.

If, like me, it’s all you’ll be caring about today, here’s the full list of noms and winners, which we’ll be updating as they’re announced.

Leading the charge with a whopping 26 noms is Regina King’s series Watchmen.

Stan’s thirsty series Normal People also scored a cool four nominations, along with Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

Plus, your girl Zendaya received her first-ever nomination for her work in the epic coming-of-age series Euphoria.

Peep the full list below:

Drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Bryan Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Queen Sandra Oh was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve. (Credit: Stan)

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracy Ellis Ross, “Blackish”

Schitt’s Creek also copped a bunch of noms. (Credit: Netflix)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Luke Kirby, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor in a drama series

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

TV movie

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” (Netflix)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality competition

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)