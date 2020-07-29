This morning, the 2020 Emmy Award nominations were announced and hit Stan series Normal People scored a cool four noms in the Limited Series division, including Lead Actor (Paul Mescal), Outstanding Directing (Lenny Abrahamson), Outstanding Writing (Sally Rooney and Alice Birch) and Outstanding Casting (Louise Kiely).

But noticeably absent was our queen Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead actress category.

Speaking to Deadline following the announcement, Mescal revealed Edgar-Jones was one of the first people he called and that she was “just so excited” for all the show’s nominees.

“I’m the biggest fan of her as an actor,” he said. “I just would not for a second have have been able to do anything that I did without her. It wouldn’t have happened.”

The director also praised Daisy and threw some shade at the Emmys for snubbing her.

“I was so delighted about Paul, but obviously I was so hoping Daisy would get a nomination as well,” he began.

“The thing as well is that her category this year was particularly hard,” he explained. “There were so many amazing people there. It was just so hard, but I think the whole show is about those two, so everybody’s recognition reflects on the two of them as the central engine of the whole story.”

Her competition included Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Regina King (Watchmen), Octavia Spencer (Self Made) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), so, to be fair, he has a point. What a line-up!

But we bloody love to see our boy defending his on-screen girlfriend. And four nominations overall is nothing to sneeze at.

Normal People is now streaming only on Stan.