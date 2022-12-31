Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie — two of the world’s hottest (and quite possibly single) people — have been spotted grabbing a coffee together this week by a fan with sharp eyes.

The photo, taken initially by a Paul Mescal stan account and shared to the masses by gossip oracle Deuxmoi, shows Jolie and Mescal sitting and chatting in the back of a café at London’s Almeida Theatre. Apparently, Jolie had just seen a performance of Tennessee Williams‘ A Streetcar Named Desire, where Mescal plays Stanley Kowalski, and clearly thought to catch up with the bloke afterwards.

“Angelina Jolie saw ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ yesterday and after they grabbed a coffee at the Almeida Theatre cafe,” the caption read.

“Her daughter was there as well.”

Now we’re not saying anything spicy is going on between these two — Jolie literally may have wanted to catch up with the Irish actor to congratulate his performance and talk shop — but we’re also not not saying that, y’know?

It’s definitely making me want to drop a bunch of glancing eyes emojis in the group chat, that’s for sure.

This sneaky celeb spotting has come mere days after the bombshell rumour dropped about Mescal possibly calling off his engagement with Phoebe Bridgers over whispers she’s extremely hit it off with Bo Burnham. Look, I know it’s a lot to wrap your head around this late in the calendar year but stay with us on this one, yeah?

Fans have speculated that Bridgers’ lyrics in a new song with SZA hint at the idea she and Mescal are donezo. In “Ghost In The Machine”, she sang about a big argument in the Ludlow Hotel in New York.

“You said all of my friends are on my payroll,” the lyrics read.

“You’re not wrong, you’re an asshole. Screaming at you in the Ludlow, I was yours for free.”

As much as we don’t want any of this to be legit, it’s certainly pointing towards a punisher of a way to end the year.