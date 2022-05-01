The internet’s favourite indie couple Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged. Sorry to all the sad early 20s bisexuals in the chat.

The pair attended Coachella last weekend. Phoebe Bridgers was performing and Paul Mescal was spotted hanging out with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

According to The Irish Mirror, the “Motion Sickness” singer referred to the 26-year-old actor as her “fiancé” at the festival.

One attendee said Bridgers was telling people in the crowd she and Mescal were engaged. Another noted that the pair “made out during Caroline Polachek‘s Coachella set”. Iconic. I hope it was to “Ocean of Tears”.

Honestly this all sounds like a Sally Rooney novel.

Paul Mescal also walked on stage during Bridgers’ Coachella set.

Paul Mescal on stage tonight at Coachella during Phoebe Bridgers set. pic.twitter.com/kdXCfoPZdO — Paul Mescal Daily (@bestofmescal) April 23, 2022

The pair have not officially confirmed or denied the engagement rumour. But this hasn’t stopped the sad girls, gays and theys of the world going absolutely feral at the alleged news.

“Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are engaged who the fuck is left for people with noes rings and an anxiety disorder,” tweeted one fan.

phoebe bridgers and paul mescal are engaged wtf is left for people with nose rings and an anxiety disorder — . (@7KDZUKEN) April 30, 2022

phoebe bridgers & paul mescal being engaged is both the best and worst thing to happen to sad women in their early 20s — regan (@howcouldibaker) April 29, 2022

Several jokingly wished they were engaged to the pair too.

phoebe bridgers and paul mescal are engaged? pic.twitter.com/URGFhxLyiw — casper moon (@mountbellyache) April 30, 2022

Unpopular opinion maybe but did Phoebe Bridgers HAVE to get engaged to Paul Mescal? With everything going on in the world, climate change, world hunger and everything I don’t know it just feels wrong. — laura (@lauraeatsphoebe) April 29, 2022

i’m sorry but i will never EVER let go of the fact that paul mescal got his first onscreen role, namedropped phoebe ONCE in an interview, and now they’re engaged. is this a fucking fanfic are you serious — j*sh o'c*nn*r propagandist (@SPLENDOR1999) April 29, 2022

i had a visceral reaction to this photo on phoebe bridgers ig story pic.twitter.com/mzGXK90TAk — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) April 28, 2022

paul mescal and phoebe bridgers being engaged is the most sally rooney thing ever — leona 🇺🇦 (@_leonastewart) April 30, 2022

The pair went Instagram official in December 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

The loved-up couple were then spotted doing some cute shit in Melbourne’s Fitzroy in February. Broadsheet writer Tomas Telegramma said he spotted the couple walking past the company’s office after 11:30 in the morning. They appeared to be doing some certified cute shit in the state’s hipster capital.

“They were casually walking hand in hand on the corner of Smith and Moor streets,” he said.

Telegramma said the Punisher singer was sporting her signature skeleton tee. But the Normal People star apparently looked less recognisable and had grown out a bit of a beard. Hot.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were first romantically linked in 2020.