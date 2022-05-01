The internet’s favourite indie couple Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged. Sorry to all the sad early 20s bisexuals in the chat.

The pair attended Coachella last weekend. Phoebe Bridgers was performing and Paul Mescal was spotted hanging out with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

According to The Irish Mirror, the “Motion Sickness” singer referred to the 26-year-old actor as her “fiancé” at the festival.

One attendee said Bridgers was telling people in the crowd she and Mescal were engaged. Another noted that the pair “made out during Caroline Polachek‘s Coachella set”. Iconic. I hope it was to “Ocean of Tears”.

Honestly this all sounds like a Sally Rooney novel.

Paul Mescal also walked on stage during Bridgers’ Coachella set.

The pair have not officially confirmed or denied the engagement rumour. But this hasn’t stopped the sad girls, gays and theys of the world going absolutely feral at the alleged news.

“Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are engaged who the fuck is left for people with noes rings and an anxiety disorder,” tweeted one fan.

Several jokingly wished they were engaged to the pair too.

The pair went Instagram official in December 2021.

The loved-up couple were then spotted doing some cute shit in Melbourne’s Fitzroy in February. Broadsheet writer Tomas Telegramma said he spotted the couple walking past the company’s office after 11:30 in the morning. They appeared to be doing some certified cute shit in the state’s hipster capital.

“They were casually walking hand in hand on the corner of Smith and Moor streets,” he said.

Telegramma said the Punisher singer was sporting her signature skeleton tee. But the Normal People star apparently looked less recognisable and had grown out a bit of a beard. Hot.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were first romantically linked in 2020.

Image: Instagram / @phoebebridgers / Twitter / @howcouldibaker