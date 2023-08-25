Deuxmoi Reckons We Missed A Pretty Huge Detail About Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers’ Split

When Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers‘ engagement disintegrated, so did my heart. I was strangely fixated on this immensely talented and aesthetically pleasing duo, like all other bisexuals I know. And although I reckon Bridgers and her new BF Bo Burnham make a pretty fab couple, and Mescal is rumoured to be happily dating Irish influencer Keelin Moncrieffe, let’s just say that if I went back in time to my 14-year-old self on Tumblr, I wouldn’t be reblogging gifs of either new-ish couple together. Ya know?

Anyway, I’m not too sure if the latest news dug up about Mescal and Bridgers’ old relo by gossip hound Deuxmoi is a good thing or a bad thing but it definitely pulled at my heartstrings.



On the latest ep of Deuxmoi’s podcast Deux U, the anon host revealed that she had a source write into her which claimed that Mescal and Bridgers secretly tied the knot right before they split.



“I can confirm that Paul is telling people that him and Phoebe were married in secret,” the source apparently said in a submission.



“Not sure if they actually were [married] or not, but this is what he’s saying.



“Someone I know went on a date with him, where he told her he wasn’t over his ex, and that a big reason was that they were married in secret not long before they broke up.”



Oooft if that’s true, that’s gotta hurt.



(Image Source: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

In case you missed it, Mescal and Bridgers got engaged in May 2022 after two years of dating. Their new relationship status was revealed through a profile interview Mescal did with The Guardian and naturally, their fans went nuts. Then, in December, Deuxmoi reported that their sources were claiming the couple had broken up.



Now, it’s important to note that all of this is hearsay, but many people have speculated that their breakup was over claims that Bridgers was canoodling with Burnham. Plus, they were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport with no Mescal to be seen.



While we never really got official confirmation from Bridgers or Burnham’s camps, their relationship was leaked to the world in the most bonkers way possible.



In May this year, they were accidentally papped smooching in the background of a Keith Urban TikTok at a Taylor Swift concert. It’s just as wild to me now as it was back then.

Anyway, after that whirlwind of unsubstantiated gossip, I hope everyone is feeling fab and thriving.

