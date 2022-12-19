It wouldn’t be the end of the year without some spicy holiday gossip, right? New tea revealed that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers may have called off their engagement after the singer was allegedly spotted “canoodling” with Bo Burnham in Los Angeles recently.

Gossip oracle Deuxmoi spilled the hot goss on a recent episode of the Deux U podcast, saying sneaky sources claimed they saw Bridgers and Burnham together at The Magic Castle to see The 1975.

“There have been sightings of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham all around Los Angeles when she was here a couple of weeks ago,” Deuxmoi said.

“A couple of people said that they saw them making out. They saw them canoodling. They saw them cuddling at the Magic Castle at a 1975 concert [and] just at a bar in LA.”

Apparently, this has upset many Bo Burnham fans because of his long-term relationship with director Lorene Scafaria, whom he’s been dating for nearly 10 years.

Meanwhile, Bridgers and Mescal went public with their relationship in Dec 2021 and were rumoured to be engaged in April this year before Mescal confirmed it in November.

“I just got this in from a very reliable source,” Deuxmoi continued.

“Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest.”

This hot new intel took Deuxmoi by surprise considering she’d been sent recent sightings of Bridgers and Mescal together in London for her weekly Sunday Spotted posts.

“The person said ‘nope, Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement.’,” Deuxmoi revealed.

Hooly dooly that’s a spicy meatball.

Now we know that Bridgers and Burnham were hanging out in Los Angeles because a photo of them with The 1975’s Matty Healy was posted on December 14. It shows Bridgers and Healy having a (possibly totally platonic) smooch while Burnham stands over them with his eyes closed and his arms around their shoulders.

Not gonna lie, it’s a hot shot. But whether anything more salacious happened at this meeting of the World’s Most Attractive People is unknown. All we have are whispers and “anon please” messages to Deuxmoi, who has rarely steered us wrong.

None of the key players in this piping hot tea have publicly said anything about the rumours so you can bet that all I want for Christmas is more intel on this because my God is it maximum spice.