Sad cinema girls rise up because our fearless leader Phoebe Bridgers is set to make her big screen debut in a horror movie, no less. Natural order has been restored to the world. The grass is greener, the sun is brighter and the announcement may have even cured my asthma.

But it won’t be a stock standard, “does exactly what it says on the tin” kind of horror film. No, we’ve got another A24 masterpiece on our hands. This shit is coming from the same minds that brought us Midsommar, Heridtary, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Euphoria (RIP Kat). I am already practicing my deep breathing techniques to combat the guaranteed feelings of unease and trepidation.

READ MORE Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Appear To Be Engaged And Sorry To The Sad Bisexuals In The Chat

The upcoming flick is called I Saw the TV Glow, which sounds very ominous. The film follows two teenagers played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who connect over the fact they both love a spooky television show.

But according to The Hollywood Reporter, shit hits the fan when the show is inexplicably axed, causing “the boundary between TV and reality” to blur.

I think it would be a spectacular bit if the show in question was The Masked Singer Australia but I don’t think A24 would do that to us. I also can’t even entertain the thought of that show being randomly cancelled because I have become a huge stan.

'5 tickets to I saw the TV glow, please' pic.twitter.com/47OC4rYz4y — littlehorse HUGGED LINDSEY JORDAN (@besuchova) August 24, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter also revealed I Saw the TV Glow will include a “strong musical contingent”. I am choosing to interpret it as meaning the film will feature lots of bands and music and songs and whatnot. Music, as a whole, will pass the vibe check.

Pitchfork reported Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst will star in I Saw the TV Glow, as well as bands King Woman and Sloppy Jane. Bridgers used to be a member of the latter, so her involvement in the movie will come by way of her connection with the band.

snail mail and phoebe bridgers fighting on the set of A24's i saw the tv glow pic.twitter.com/P8D7hXVeaq — sea (@concretewaII) August 24, 2022

But Snail Mail and Phoebe Bridgers? The indie bisexuals just need Mitski to complete the trifecta.

The film doesn’t have a confirmed release date but it’s currently in post-production, so we should hopefully have it in our hot little hands soon. Listening to “Motion Sickness” on repeat to mentally prepare myself.