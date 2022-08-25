Barbie Ferreira has announced that she will be departing the cast of Euphoria in a shock Instagram story. Even though she didn’t explicitly say why she is leaving, both of my evil eyes are firmly planted on Euphoria‘s director Sam Levinson.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.

“I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

READ MORE HBO Has Just Responded To Euphoria Actors’ Claims Of A Toxic AF Work Environment On Set

The Instagram story message was accompanied by a piece of fan art made by Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. I had no idea that Schafer had so many talents but then again I’m also not surprised. She’s a legend.

Moving forward, I personally feel like Euphoria is going to be missing a lot of what made it interesting in season one. Kat was such an interesting character and I absolutely loved her progression throughout the first couple of episodes.

I mean how often is it that you see someone find themselves (and arguably lose themselves too) by discovering the power of being a camgirl?

The friendship dynamics between her and the other characters completely tapered off in season 2 to the point that many started to wonder if Kat had been written out of the show completely. There were so many unanswered questions in her story and they were completely dismissed so we could see Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) go insane over Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

READ MORE A Pic Of Jacob Elordi's Curved Tongue Has Sent Horny Denizens Of The Internet Into A Soppy Spin

Earlier this year there were rumours that Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson had beef. Ferreria ultimately shut down the claims as “untrue” but I haven’t been able to trust Levinson since. I mean, why is her character the only one disappearing from the show? Much to think about.

Euphoria has been renewed for season 3 — the only confirmed cast members are Zendaya and Dominic Fike.