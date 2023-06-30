Deuxmoi Insiders Have Spilled Some Tea About The State Of Euphoria & Please Don’t Be True

The rumour mill is in overdrive with a bunch of tea about Sam Levinson‘s beloved Euphoria and unfortunately, insiders allege the show is facing cancellation.

As fans of Euphoria know, the tea behind the scenes of the drama series is quite messy. Previously, the show faced toxic workplace allegations, and Barbie Ferreira, who played the iconic Katherine ‘Kat’ Hernandez, said she wouldn’t be reprising her role for Season Three.

Speaking of Euphoria Season Three, Deadline reported that it won’t air until 2025, which is, like, ‘yonks away.

READ MORE Sydney Sweeney Called Out Euphoria Fans For Tagging Her Family In Sex Scenes To Slut-Shame Her

In a shocking twist, the drama series is rumoured to be nixed altogether. The piping hot tea comes from our fave gossip queen Deuxmoi (@Deuxmoi) who recently shared the allegation in her latest Deux U podcast episode.

Of course, as we always say, we must take this goss with a teeny weeny bit of salt, BUT if this is true … are we really surprised?

Deuxmoi spilled the goss when she was discussing Levinson’s latest show, The Idol, with special guest Lauren Skae, AKA The Zen Blonde.

The duo were talking about how The Idol and Euphoria was rumoured to be connected — sorta like a teen drama multi-verse — when Deuxmoi said an anonymous informant claimed Euphoria was getting “completely scrapped”.

“Someone sent me an anonymous email that was like, ‘Euphoria is getting scrapped’, and I’m like no way this is true,” she said.

After the episode was published, a second submission about the state of Euphoria came to light on Deuxmoi’s Instagram Story. The source doubled down on the cancellation rumours, saying it’s “100 per cent true”.

(Image source: Instagram / @deuxmoi)

“Sam Levinson and one of his producing partners are in very deep trouble at HBO/Warner Bros for breaking multiple protocols while working on both Euphoria and The Idol,” the informant claimed.

“HBO heads have known this for a while and did not care because his show made a lot of money, but now they are just using it as an excuse to cut ties with him.”

Fucking yikes.

As mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the case, but I still would be gutted if Euphoria were to be cancelled.

I remember when Euphoria Season Two dropped and everyone was frothing over it. The soundtrack, the costumes, and the storyline. It was all *chef’s kiss*.

And I swear to god, at one point, everyone had a Euphoria-themed party. Even Bratz recreated one of Euphoria‘s iconic scenes. You literally couldn’t escape the influence of this show.

So to hear that it could be pulled is actually depressing AF.

Again, it is all just speculation, and we should just sit tight until someone comes out swinging with a statement.

Manifesting it’s all talk and no bite!