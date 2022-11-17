The absolute geniuses at Bratz have recreated one of Euphoria‘s most iconic scenes and honestly, it might even be better than the original. Apologies to my queen Alexa Demie.

The official Bratz TikTok account posted a very meta clip with animations of the legendary scene in which Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) screams she has “never, ever been happier!!!” while Maddy (Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) look upon her with profound bafflement.

I will never get over the way Demie delivers: “Bitch, you better be joking”. Though in fairness to Bratz, they did cut the B word out. I guess they’ve still got to make it relatively PG.

The video then cuts away in a very meta move, revealing the OG Bratz girlies Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha watching this Bratz-version of Euphoria on a TV.

Has technology gone too far? Maybe, but I am simply living for Bratz Cassie’s country music star outfit.

The bloodshot eyes the animators gave her were also a wonderful homage to the actual Euphoria scene. My compliments to the chef.

As you might expect, the people of the internet fucking loved this unexpected crossover. Or perhaps it’s not that unexpected: the one thing both Bratz and Euphoria have going for themselves is excellent outfits.

“We need a new tv series or movie with this animation omg,” one TikToker said.

“THE EXPRESSIONS ARE SO GOOD,” said another.

“Rue staircase scene when???” said a third. I don’t know if the Bratz cinematic universe is ready for that kind of drama, if I’m being honest.

Not euphoria being canon in bratz universe 💀 pic.twitter.com/QfHUR3HI1t — ❤️‍🔥 Spicy Roxxi ❤️‍🔥 (@spicyroxxi) November 16, 2022

It’s also not the first time Bratz has posted Euphoria content. Earlier this year the brand shared pics of loads of Bratz-ified Euphoria characters. Sorry but I need a Lexie and Fez matching set immediately.

Gagging for Bratz to pay tribute to Jacob Elordi‘s legendary, iconic and awe-inspiring Fashions on the Field outfit from 2012 next. The people need to see the ‘yuge hunk of spunk that is Nate Jacobs in a snazzy fedora and bow tie.