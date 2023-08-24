Euphoria Director Sam Levinson Has Hinted At What We Can Expect From Zendaya In Season 3

Ever since Euphoria Season Two wrapped, fans have been fanging for more. But although it was confirmed for a third season just before the Season Two finale, rumours began to circulate that Season Three was going to be axed due to the messy behind-the-scenes drama.

Thankfully, series creator Sam Levinson has finally indicated that we can expect another season and although he hasn’t dished too much dirt on what we can expect, from the little he has said, it sounds like it’s going to be a doozy.

While we all know it will probably take a hot minute before the third season of the acclaimed drama lands on our screens, I’m just excited that it’s actually on the way.



Back in June, gossip overlord, Deuxmoi reported that the show might be facing cancellation following some messy behind-the-scenes drama among the cast. An anonymous source wrote into the goss Instagram account claiming that Levinson was in deep trouble for “breaking multiple protocols while working on Euphoria and his other controversial series, The Idol.

Very, very stoked to report that these claims have turned out to be wrong.



What will Euphoria Season Three be about?

Speaking to Elle as part of a cover story on Zendaya, Levinson spoke about his vision for the upcoming season. But as you’d expect, this info was buried between gushing compliments for the incredible actor.



“She’s the most competitive person I know, in a good way. She’s constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent,” he told the mag.



He went on to share that he sees Euphoria Season Three going in a different direction than the previous two.



Levinson plans to shoot it as a “film noir“, a style of cinematic filming that carries themes of pessimism and cynical attitudes. It’s famously been used for crime and often has stark lighting, frequent flashbacks, complicated plots, and existential themes.



Interestingly, he plans to use Zendaya’s character Rue to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

It may be incredibly vague and potentially wanky but I’m already sold.

In an interview with Extra in April 2022, Zendaya explained where she hoped she’d be able to see Rue go in Euphoria Season Three.



“I would like to explore Rue’s sobriety and that journey for her,” she said.



“We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her closer to the other side.”

I couldn’t agree more TBH. We’ve seen the darkest side of Rue and her addiction. We’re all rooting for her, and it would be great to see her get a win, just once.



Who will star in Euphoria Season Three?

Euphoria Season Three will be seeing a few changes in its cast this year. So far, the only star 100 per cent confirmed to appear in the upcoming season is Zendaya reprising her role of Rue.



Barbie Ferreira, who played the beloved character Kat in Seasons One and Two, posted on IG in April to announce that she won’t be appearing in Euphoria Season Three.



“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote alongside fan artwork created by co-star Hunter Schafer.

Additionally, Angus Cloud who played kind, drug-dealer Fezco tragically passed away in July this year. Before his death, told E! News how excited he was to be filming the series again.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone. I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and be working on set again,” he said in October last year.



Despite not knowing where his character would go in the upcoming season, he was keen to see what Levinson came up with.



“Knowing Sam, it will be good,” he said.



As far as the rest of the cast go, no news seems to be good news.



Fingers crossed we will see the main cast Jacob Elori, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Shafer reprise their roles in Euphoria Season Three.

When will Euphoria Season Three be released?

I know we’re all excited for Euphoria Season Three but I think it’s going to be a while before we can even anticipate when it’ll be on our screens. Euphoria is one of many American productions on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFRTA strikes.



According to one of HBO’s big dogs Francesca Orsi, work on scripts for season three had already begun back in May but there’s no update on where they’re up to since the strikes.



“Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” Orsi told Deadline at the time.



“We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”



Strikes aside, filming the series actually takes a bloody long time.



Coleman Domingo, who plays Ali in the series, told Extra that each episode takes about a month to film.



“We shoot these episodes in like a month each. It takes a while. It takes so long because there are a lot of frames,” he explained.



“If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes. Sam is very meticulous in such a gorgeous way. It’s gonna be worth the wait.”



That checks out. I remember when Season One of Euphoria came out and I was floored by how well it was shot. I’m not a film bro by any means but it impressed little old me.

This scene will always be imprinted into my brain.

Is there a Euphoria Season Three trailer?

As filming hasn’t begun, there’s no trailer just yet.



But don’t you worry, the moment there is, we’ll let you know.



