Holy Shit: The Idol Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Which IRL Singer Was The Inspo Behind Joss

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

Fans of The Idol have developed a sinister theory that suggests the plot was based on a real-life celeb who was closely linked to Abel Tesfaye (FKA The Weeknd), who played Tedros.

ICYMI: The Idol has been making waves in pop culture for various reasons. The show has been dragged for its dialogue, Tesfaye was roasted for his performance, and alleged employees of The Idol publicly voiced their concerns with the show and director Sam Levinson, per Rolling Stone.

It’s just been a whole shitshow from the get-go.

The Idol recently aired its Season One finale, and some fans have brought a fucked conspiracy to light. Folks are alleging that the show was based on Tesfaye’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who he reportedly dated in 2017.

Now, of course, with most show-conspiracy theories, you must take it with a grain of salt.

A TikToker, who’s obviously a ‘yuge fan of Gomez ‘cos their username is literally KingSelenator (@kingselenator), went viral after they posted a video that drew eerie similarities between Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and the “Who Says” singer.

Again, a grain of salt when it comes to these conspiracy theories.

Here are some of the similarities that fans are pointing out between Gomez and Jocelyn from The Idol.

The hospital bracelet

The first major similarity was Jocelyn’s photoshoot in the first episode, where she’s sporting a hospital bracelet. In the scene, it was debated if her bracelet was “romanticising mental illness”.

This scene also birthed the cooked quote: “Mental illness is sexy.”

In 2017, Gomez dropped her single “Bad Liar”, which saw the star wearing a hospital wristband.

Like Jocelyn, Gomez was accused of “glamorising mental illness” because of the bracelet in her photoshoot.

Both stars posed topless

In the same episode, Jocelyn wanting to pose naked becomes a ‘yuge topic of conversation between her manager and the shoot’s intimacy coordinator.

According to some fans, Jocelyn’s look is similar to the 2015 Revival album cover.

Gomez spoke out about the Revival photo during the TV Comedy Actress Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, saying she felt “ashamed” after the shoot.

Both stars were child stars

Selenators (Selena Gomez stans, in case you’ve forgotten) also noticed that both Gomez and Jocelyn were child stars.

Most people know Gomez from her iconic Disney Channel role as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Jocelyn’s childhood career was briefly mentioned when a journalist told her that she “grew up” watching the fictional star on her show.

Gomez and Jocelyn’s assistants are their best friends

On The Idol, Leia, who is played by Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), is an important person in Jocelyn’s life as she is both her assistant and her best friend.

In real life, fans of Gomez know Theresa Mingus, who is the star’s closest friend AND assistant. Mingus also has her own swimwear business, which Gomez poses for.

As for the two besties on The Idol, Jocelyn and Leia were beginning to collaborate on a makeup line.

Both stars allegedly moan in songs

Circulating back to Gomez’s single “Bad Liar”, some fans believe the star was moaning in the song. Especially in the bridge.

In The Idol, Tesfaye’s character makes Jocelyn moan for realsies while they recorded a song.

Cancelling tours due to mental health

On The Idol, Jocelyn canned her world tour due to her mother’s passing, and when she came back, her team was worried that she would have another “psychotic break”.

In 2016, Gomez had to cancel the remaining dates of her Revival Tour due to mental health reasons that followed after her lupus diagnosis.

In a statement to People, the star said: “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways.

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support.”

Some fans have doubled down on this theory after videos of Tesfaye surfaced where said he used his own experiences as inspo for The Idol during a press conference in Cannes.

“A lot of Jocelyn is definitely inspired by my experiences and experiences of other artists that I’ve witnessed,” Tesfaye said.

And as much as I am not a fan of The Idol, I genuinely think that the show could be based on any child star.

At one point, people thought the show was based on Britney Spears, and I can definitely see some similarities there.

But with that being said, the conspiracy theory is eerie, and I hope Levinson or Tesfaye comes out to clarify these claims because it ain’t sitting right with me and the rest of Selenators, TBH.

The Idol has just wrapped its first season, and for now, the show hasn’t confirmed that it would return for Season Two.

Image Source: Getty Images / Scott Gries & Ronald Martinez