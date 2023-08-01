‘Such A Rare Soul’: Celebs Pay Tribute To Euphoria Star Angus Cloud After His Sudden Passing

Tributes have started pouring in following the news that Euphoria star Angus Cloud has passed away.



His family confirmed his death in a statement to TMZ this morning, which read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they said.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The news comes as a shock to fans, friends, and colleagues of the 25-year-old actor, who have already begun paying their respects and sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.



“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the official Euphoria Twitter page wrote.



“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson echoed those sentiments in a statement to Deadline.



“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.



“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family,” Levinson told the publication.



“Rest easy brother ❤️🕊️,” wrote Javon Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen brother Ashtray on Euphoria.

Rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on Euphoria, posted a photo of Cloud to his Instagram Stories.



Musician Questlove shared a photo of the star on IG, writing: “Fez was the spiritual centre of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him.”



“Not the news I wanted to hear this morning. Rest in power Angus Cloud,” wrote Rapper Denzel Curry, along with a pic of them together.

Model Jordyn Woods shared some photos of herself with Cloud on IG.



“Such a rare soul… instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed.”

In another, she’s holding a drink bottle that Cloud wrote her name on.



“I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I’ll keep it forever,” she wrote.

Cloud’s Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid, shared a beloved scene of Cloud in the Emmy-award-winning series with the caption, “The tears just won’t stop.”



Musician Kid Cudi expressed his sadness too.



“This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck,” he wrote on Twitter.

Our hearts go out to Cloud’s loved ones, fans, and anyone affected by his passing.