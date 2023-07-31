Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Has Died Aged 25

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, 25, has died at his family’s home in Oakland.

The actor’s family confirmed the tragic news to TMZ.

In a statement, a family spokesperson wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

They continued, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

TMZ’s report added that “the family isn’t saying anything yet about the exact nature of his death, they seem to be suggesting it had something to do with his struggle to cope with his father’s passing.”

Angus was a rising star in Hollywood, best known for his breakout role on Euphoria in which he played the character Fezco from 2019 to 2022.



Tributes from his loved ones and co-stars are flowing on social media.

RIP legend.