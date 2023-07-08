Euphoria’s Dominic Fike Has Revealed How He Came Dangerously Close To Being Booted Off The Show

Dominic Fike, the singer and songwriter who played Elliot on the second season of Euphoria has admitted he nearly got booted off the show.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 27-year-old got super personal recounting how his troubles with drug addiction which almost cost him the job.

“I mean I was a drug addict and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult,” Fike admitted.

“Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, he got me a sober coach, somebody to be there you know all the time.

“Did not work. I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad.”

Poor fella. We can’t even begin to imagine how rough that would’ve been.

“I almost you know got kicked off the show,” he continued.

“They were like, ‘Bro you cannot be doing this.’”

He also went on to discuss the high-highs-low-lows nature of the entertainment business.

“They give you a bunch of money, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.’”

Brutal scenes.

But that wasn’t the only update to come out of the interview.

Fike also clarified his relationship status as being single, meaning he and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer were no longer an item.

The pair had been together for about a year after hitting it on while on set.

They made the cutest couple for the time they were together but from what Fike was saying on the podcast, things ended pretty amicably.

“I’m just done being in relationships right now,” he said, before reminiscing about the music he made for the trailblazing trans actress, LGBT+ activist and model.

“I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’”