Ah, the Deuxmoi Sunday Spotted section has delivered us the tea once again. This time, Euphoria co-stars Dominic Fike (who plays Elliot) and Hunter Schafer (who plays Jules) have been clocked getting very cosy on the weekend.

Multiple deux heauxs hit up our fave international gossip account for the weekly sightings segment saying they’d seen Schafer backstage at Fike’s Penn State University show in Pennsylvania on Friday, and then spied them at dinner together afterwards.

Back in California, Fike and Schafer were spotted together again at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday, alongside Euphoria castmates Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez) as well as Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson.

The “anon pls” with keen eyes spotted Fike and Schafer having a smooch and a dance together at the celeb hotspot, and oh to be a fly on the damn wall of that restaurant on Sunday. Or maybe even just sitting at a table trying to quietly eat my bowl of spaghetti pomodoro while half the main cast of the Big Horny Show are necking across the room from me.

Pap shots also show the pair heading out of the WeHo restaurant holding hands and we simply do love this for them. How bloody CUTE.

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike were spotted holding hands during a night out in West Hollywood. https://t.co/KuC0hspDxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2022

Has anyone checked in with Zendaya here? Considering Fike and Schafer are very much in a love triangle with her character Rue on the show, I’d simply love to know what she thinks about this blossoming over into reality as well.

Neither Dominic Fike nor Hunter Schafer have publicly addressed these rumours (and sightings and pap shots) but we can only hope this might result in at least one very sweet song penned by Fike in the future. Give me that sugary alt hip-hop love song energy, Dominic.