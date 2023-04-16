Content warning: this article contains references to alleged verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction.

The former manager of Euphoria star Angus Cloud has taken to Twitter to accuse the 24-year-old actor of “verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction”.

On April 14, Diomi Cordero posted a lengthy thread which at the time of writing had been viewed 2.6 million times.

In the thread, Cordero went into detail about why he ended the client-manager relationship with Cloud in February of last year.

On February 21st 2022, | resigned as Angus Cloud's talent manager. My decision to resign was prompted by Angus' verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction, which rendered it impossible for me to continue my professional relationship with him. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/flxRSRDMt2 — DIOMI (@Diomi) April 14, 2023

“My decision to resign was prompted by Angus’ verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction, which rendered it impossible for me to continue my professional relationship with him,” he began.

Cordero then went on to state that the pair met in a rehab clinic before beginning to work together professionally in 2021.

According to his former manager, Cloud was in a “state of disarray” before Cordero hired a new publicist and new acting agents for the HBO star per PageSix.

In the lengthy statement, Cordero also alleged that once Cloud had become sober, he was sucked back into the lifestyle by his peers who, according to the ex-manager, “served as a significant obstacle to his progress”.

According to Cordero, Cloud resumed substance usage just two days after completing treatment resulting in the manager having to give Cloud CPR after a spate of excess usage.

“Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face.”

“I have been pursuing the collection of my outstanding management commissions from Angus, totaling over $60,000.00. Despite repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, I have yet to receive any of the payments owed to me,” Cordero wrote.

“In sharing my story, I hope to not only find solace & healing but to also inspire others who may be struggling to find their voice in an industry where most are silenced. I wanted to be a testament to the power of speaking up and owning one’s truth, even in the face of adversity.”

If you need mental health support, or support involving substance misuse and addiction, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also reach the Alcohol Drug Information Service at 1800 250 015 or chat online.

You can find helplines and resources at DrinkWise.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.