Angus Cloud’s Mum Has Shared An Emotional Message Saying Her Son’s Death Wasn’t Intentional

Angus Cloud‘s mother has shared an emotional post about her son’s death saying that the Euphoria star “did not intend to end his own life”.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time.



“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote to Facebook.

Lisa said that during Angus’ last day alive he was reorganising his room “with intent to stay a while in the home he loved”, as well as talking about financially helping his sisters at college.

Image: Facebook / Lisa Cloud

“He did not intend to end his life,” Lisa wrote.

Lisa said the pair “hugged goodnight” and told each other how much they loved each other that night. “He said he would see me in the morning,” she added.



“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that.



“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s [sic], fell asleep and didn’t wake up.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.”

Image: Facebook / Lisa Cloud

Angus was just 25 when he died at his family home in Oakland earlier this month.

As reported by TMZ, a family spokesperson released a statement around Angus’ death when the news initially came out.



“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement on TMZ read.



“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Tributes flooded in upon the news of Angus’ passing, from his Euphoria costars and beyond. Zendaya asked people to “please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

No official cause of death has been revealed yet but according to TMZ an investigation has been launched.

According to the publication, Oakland PD and Fire Dept responded to call from Lisa reporting a “possible overdose” at 11:30am Monday local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.