Way back in August 2022, Barbie Ferreira announced her shock departure from HBO’s hit show Euphoria. At the time, she gave no real reason as to why she was leaving, although many claimed it was because of beef with show creator Sam Levinson.

Now, Ferreira has cleared the air, appearing on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast to reveal what really went down.

According to her, the character of Kat (who was arguably one of the most interesting characters in Euphoria) had nowhere to go.

“I think my character, who I love so dearly, I don’t think there was a place for her to go,” she said.

“I think there were places she could have gone, I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.

“I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

It’s a shame because Kat in season one of the show was such an interesting character, unlike anyone we’ve seen on TV before. Unfortunately, because this is Euphoria where everything is fucked up beyond human comprehension, Kat felt empowered through being an underaged camgirl.

She was exploited by elderly men and nothing about this was shown as negative. In fact, it was celebrated as Kat’s sexual awakening.

I feel like by sacrificing this character completely, the show loses more than it would have if it tried to complete Kat’s story in a satisfying way and failed.

You’ve given us this fucked up plot in a sea of insane minors committing crimes while in high school, at least commit to it and give us closure.

Literally. How do you have her being an underage dominatrix in s1 and NOT see what else could be done with her character? Literally woulda been a great opportunity to explore the dark side/mental health effects of working in the adult industry at such a young age. — #1 ALL UP IN YOUR MIND STAN (@dontbmessybesti) April 3, 2023

I really wish Levinson and Ferreira didn’t call it quits on Kat, but alas, back to Sydney Sweeney going into hysterics over her abusive love interest we go.

Ferreira also addressed those spicy rumours that she was feuding with Levinson and stormed off set.

“I actually did not walk off set,” she said.

“I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

She also said she’s tired of the narrative that she’s the “victim” of Levinson’s cruel directorial decisions.

“For me, when people ask me about season two, usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'” she said.

“I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about.

“I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it.

“It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

The saddest part of the interview, however, was when Ferreira mourned the loss of Kat for people who saw themselves in her.

“Sam writes for like things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I relate to Kat. So I go on my own path,” she said.

“And it obviously hurts because I love Kat and she was so important to me and I think to a lot of people with all her good and bad, mostly bad, which I love.

“And it was like a character I’ve never seen on TV before, and I don’t know if we’ll ever get something like that in that specific way that was so edgy [again].”

RIP Kat. I don’t know if I have the strength to continue Euphoria with the direction it’s heading.