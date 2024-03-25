We regret to inform you that Euphoria Season Three has been delayed so you’re gonna have to wait a little longer for another round of bonkers drama.

Deadline has reported that filming plans have been put on hold for the time being and the cast have been encouraged to accept other acting jobs in the meantime.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Sources told the esteemed entertainment publication that there had been no set production start date for Season Three, although filming was set to kick off at some point over the next couple of months.

When asked about taking time off at the South by Southwest premiere of her new horror flick Immaculate, Sweeney said: “I go into Euphoria.”

Do you though, Sweeney? Do you?

The series also stars Zendaya (who is currently in Sydney for the Australian premiere of Challengers) as well as Aussie bloke Jacob Elordi.

The publication also got wind of the tea that a Euphoria movie was in talks to take place instead of a third season, but they nixed that idea and went back to producing Season Three (until now, I guess?).

All hope is not lost, however. Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said in November that the plan was for Season Three of Euphoria to premiere in 2025.

Is that still the case? Time will tell…

Season Three has been plagued with negative rumours since its inception. In fact, it was previously hinted that it may not return at all.

Our fave gossip queen Deuxmoi (@Deuxmoi) previously shared the allegation on her Deux U podcast while she was discussing Levinson’s latest show, The Idol, with special guest Lauren Skae, AKA The Zen Blonde.

The duo were talking about how The Idol and Euphoria was rumoured to be connected — sorta like a teen drama multi-verse — when Deuxmoi said an anonymous informant claimed Euphoria was getting “completely scrapped”.

“Someone sent me an anonymous email that was like, ‘Euphoria is getting scrapped’, and I’m like no way this is true,” she said.

After the episode was published, a second submission about the state of Euphoria came to light on Deuxmoi’s Instagram Story. The source doubled down on the cancellation rumours, saying it’s “100 per cent true”.

“Sam Levinson and one of his producing partners are in very deep trouble at HBO/Warner Bros for breaking multiple protocols while working on both Euphoria and The Idol,” the informant claimed.

“HBO heads have known this for a while and did not care because his show made a lot of money, but now they are just using it as an excuse to cut ties with him.”

Fucking yikes.

Have a read of our master yarn for everything we know about Euphoria Season Three.