Jacob Elordi Was Allegedly Involved In An Altercation At A Sydney Pub Over The Weekend

NSW Police are investigating an alleged altercation that took place in Sydney’s east over the weekend that reportedly involved Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Jacob Elordi is reportedly involved in a NSW Police investigation after he allegedly got into an altercation with KIIS FM employee and @MAFSfunny admin Joshua Fox at a pub in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

Per the publication, the Euphoria actor spent a number of hours at the pub when he was approached by Fox. During their conversation, which was said to have taken place outside of the venue, Elordi reportedly took offence to one of Fox’s questions which is said to have led to the alleged altercation. It is reported that after the alleged incident, Elordi left the venue.

(Image source: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesperson from NSW Police said a “man was allegedly assaulted” during the reported altercation and that they’ve launched an investigation into the incident.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” police said, as per news.com.au.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

Police also confirmed to The Sunday Telegraph that it has obtained CCTV of the alleged incident and it will be reviewed as a part of ongoing investigations.

The Brisbane-born actor has recently shot to Hollywood stardom after he appeared in a number of popular projects such as Euphoria, Priscilla, Saltburn and The Kissing Booth trilogy — which he has previously dragged.

Elordi has been spotted multiple times in Australia in the last couple of months, however, it is not known if he will be appearing at this year’s AACTAs Awards alongside fellow Aussie Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Rebel Wilson.

Neither Fox nor Elordi have spoken out about the alleged altercation.

Image source: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy