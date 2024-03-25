Does Sydney feel a little hotter today than it did yesterday? That’s because stars of new flick Challengers — Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor — are expected Down Under any moment now.

Ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated tennis film, the three lead stars have been flown to Australia to promote the film at the official Australian premiere in Sydney tomorrow night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Challengers MOVIE

What is Challengers about?

Challengers is a sport/romance movie about three tennis players involved in a weird-ass love triangle.

Read the synopsis below:

Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Sounds spicy!

Zendaya in Challengers.

Who is in the movie?

Fresh from Euphoria and Dune: Part Two, Zendaya plays tennis-player-turned-coach Tashi.

In a previous interview, Zendaya described the movie as a “career shift” of sorts for her to help her take on more “grown-up” roles.

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” she told Elle, adding that the role was her “first time” playing a leading lady.

“It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, fuck it.’”

She’s joined by Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown) as her tennis player proteges.

Zendaya looking hot as hell in Challengers.

Is there a trailer?

Sure is! And it’s horny as hell.

Check it out below:

Is Challengers based on a true story?

Nope! Pure fiction. Hot, horny, tennis-y fiction.

When is Challengers released in cinemas?

Challengers will be released in Aussie cinemas on April 26, 2024.

Batter up! Wait, wrong sport…