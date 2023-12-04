Florence Pugh Was Hit In The Face By An Object Thrown From The Crowd & This Trend Needs To Stop

Florence Pugh was hit in the face after someone threw an object at her during a promotional event in Brazil.

She’s the latest of a series of stars who have been injured by over-zealous fans while on stage in a trend that has seen a number of actors and musicians injured over the past few months.

Pugh was appearing alongside Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya at CCXP 2023 when she was hit in the face with the object while posing for photos. It appeared to be thrown from the crowd.

Her costars around her also flinched and appeared shocked as Pugh picked up the object. Video footage captured the moment but it is unclear what the object was.

Fans throwing objects at stars is a worrying trend that has grown over the past year. In June, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after she was hit in the brow by a phone thrown during a concert in New York.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

Harry Styles was also hit by an object during a performance in Austria in July. The singer was hit as he was walking across stage and immediately bent over, covering his eyes with his hands and wincing. At other concerts, Styles has also been hit by a bag of skittles and a chicken nugget.

Also in July, Adele called out fans who threw things on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?” she said.

“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”

Cardi B also fell victim when an audience member threw a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas. She retaliated by throwing a microphone at the fan, who later reported the singer to police.

However, charges were not filed.

Whatever the reason for its uptake, throwing objects at stage is definitely a disturbing trend that needs to be called out and stopped before somebody gets seriously injured.