Peep The Moment Cardi B Threw A Mic Back At An Audience Member Who Piffed Their Drink At Her

Cardi B has taken action after yet another fan had the dumb idea of throwing something at an artist while they’re performing.

During an outdoor concert in Las Vegas to thousands of people in the US, the rapper lobbed a live microphone at her assailant after they caused her to experience a sudden soaking.

The response from Cardi B was immediate. As you can see from the video, it was truly scintillating stuff.

As soon as she’d been splashed, she promptly whipped around and piffed her instrument with the tenacity of a Major League Baseball pitcher.

Now, of course we don’t condone anything throwing anything.

TBH there’s a lot of collective jet-cooling to be done across the board here.

After just a few hours of being online, the video has clocked over 14 million views on Twitter. Or “X”, or whatever the fuck Elon Musk is calling it these days.

This isn’t the first time an artist has had an unpleasant experience with airborne objects on stage in recent times.

In June, singer Bebe Rexha copped a phone to the face while performing in New York.

The phone-thrower was promptly arrested and charged with assault.

Later in June, Ava Max was literally slapped, yes slapped by a bloke in the face while performing in Los Angeles.

Unless you watch the vid closely, you might even miss the impact. The man kinda looks like a featured dancer and not like a rogue audience member???

The final memorable incident from the past few months was our boy Harry Styles getting buffeted by an unidentified flying object, a UFO of sorts, during a concert in Vienna.

We’re not sure what sort of freakish trend this is but we can say with some certainty that we bloody hate it.

If your desire is to be remembered by a particular celebrity or to affect their life in some way to scratch some sort of mystical, destiny-related itch, there are better ways to do it.

If anyone does this to any high-flying artists on their upcoming tours to Australia, we’ll be very grumpy.