Prepare to be sent straight into the stratosphere because Florence Pugh was asked about that whole Don’t Worry Darling drama during an interview and her response is simply gorgeous.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that the behind-the-scenes tea from 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling was filled with rumours, gossip and all kinds of strange spit-glob-shaped scandals. I’ve repressed most of those dark memories too.

Despite all the chaos, calamity and confusion, Florence Pugh still hasn’t dished about how she felt during the press tour for that mess of a movie, but she has dropped many a hint that the set was a toxic working environment.

Vanity Fair saw the opportunity to ask her about it while interviewing her for Dune 2. I mean, when you have the chance, go for it I guess.

“It brings the media frenzy around Don’t Worry Darling to mind. How much did you observe people picking apart everything you said or didn’t say, posted or didn’t post? How did you take that?” asked Vanity Fair.

“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation,” Pugh responded.

“This whole release for The Wonder has been so positive and I’ve been really excited to talk about that.

“I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”

Pugh is truly the master of saying things without saying them. A queen of non-response responses.

It’s clear that she’s over the whole mess that was Don’t Worry Darling, but by telling us about The Wonder being positive, she’s implying DWD was a negative experience for her. Who’d’ve thunk?

Later in the interview, Pugh spoke about what it was like working alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya on the set of Dune 2.

“I’ve learnt a lot just by watching,” she told Vanity Fair.

“To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] — they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two.

“They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just — they’re sparkly people.

“I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting.”

Living for the members of young Hollywood forming a friendship with each other. As long as no drama emerges from this. Please, I’m BEGGING.

