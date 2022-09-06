A video has emerged of Harry Styles potentially lobbing a slob glob/spittle bomb/warm expectorate at his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine and I am nothing but worried, Darling.

Chris Pine. Harry Styles. Two men society has tricked us into believing are attractive despite the fact that neither (in my humble opinion) possesses that certain hot spark. That je ne sais quoi. But hey, you came for the drama, not my theories on whether these men qualify for the hotlympics or not.

First, the video. It’s where all this drama began.

It came from the screening of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, which has been the source of many nuggets of tea, intrigue, spice and speculation.

Have a look at it for yourself:

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/aOmAr0mAfY — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers1943) September 6, 2022

Harry’s cheeky face afterwards pretending as if nothing happened? Olivia Wilde‘s look of disappointment? Chris literally pausing like something just happened to him? It all adds up as rather convincing evidence of Harry hoick hoicking a wet missile at Chris.

Need this person to be a whistle-blower because the purse of those lips…can't unsee it pic.twitter.com/pKjxrlCWFr — eastriverpearl (@eastriverpearl) September 6, 2022

Thanks to this wild occurrence (of which there are many surrounding this damn movie) the internet has been thrown into a spin. The vid has given birth to a gorgeous smorgasbord of memes related to Harry hawking gobs. Allegedly hawking gobs. Proliferating ptui’s.

I personally wouldn't mind being spat on by Ha- [taken out by Olivia Wilde with a sniper] — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) September 6, 2022

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022

Honestly, if Harry does eventually drop a notes app about this whole spitting affair I just know the internet is going to go wilder than Olivia’s last name.

It will be talked about by generations to come. It will be placed in a museum of music right next to Lady Gaga‘s meat dress. Harry, if you’re reading this, pick up the phone NOW and get typing. This is your chance to forever be remembered for spitting on another man! Take it you fool!

Some folks online put their data analyst hats on and examined the video so closely that Sherlock Holmes is looking at quitting his job and getting a Certificate II in Hair and Beauty from TAFE.

We got a forensic scientist right here 😂😂 — Ad Riab (@ag_32_) September 6, 2022

Not that it really helps, but we’ve also got alternate angles.

Harry at the world premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the 79th Venice International Film Festival – September 5 pic.twitter.com/XA3AsZSP40 — HSD (@hsdaily) September 5, 2022

Only time will tell what the truth really is. Someone is going to say something soon, I just know it.

Maybe Florence Pugh will release a tell-all and have a little section where Chris Pine goes into excruciating detail about the viscosity of Harry’s spittle. Who knows.