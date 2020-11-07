Harry Styles and the other key cast members of the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling have been sent into quarantine after a member of the production tested positive to COVID-19.

According to reports in industry publication Deadline, New Line shut down production of the movie, which had been shooting in Los Angeles and had been following strict testing protocols.

Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde of Booksmart, and stars Harry Styles along with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll.

According to Deadline’s source, the person who tested positive was “not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them that the shutdown was deemed necessary.”

When the test came back positive, everyone working on the film was directed to isolate immediately, and it is expected that the production will shut down for 14 days.

Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf, who was originally attached to star in the film but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. Per the plot description of Don’t Worry Darling: