The very first teaser for Olivia Wilde‘s psychological horror Don’t Worry Darling has dropped, and it’s nothing short of glorious – all 12 seconds of it.

In that 12 seconds of the incoming film, which features Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the lead roles, we see just enough to build the tension of the whole flick. There’s Florence poolside, someone tracing a finger along a palm-lined model town, Florence and Harry having a steamy smooch, and someone (Chris Pine, maybe?) maniacally laughing in a white tuxedo.

There’s also the aesthetically-pleasing shots of a synchronised swimming team, before it quickly changes tack and we see Florence underwater (!) and with her head wrapped in cling-wrap (!!!) reminding us that this is indeed a brightly lit, pastel-coloured horror film.

We’ve also been served with the premiere date for the upcoming film, which will be hitting cinemas on September 23, 2022 – nearly a year from now. Whether we’ll cop the film in Aussie theatres the same time as the US is yet to be seen, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s second foray into directing after 2019’s Booksmart. Per Deadline, DWD follows a married couple (Pugh and Styles) in an “isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert”. Collider reported that Dakota Johnson plays Pugh’s weird-ass neighbour, who gives her the heads up that everything in their perfect little community is not what it seems.

So it looks like we’re getting some kind of Pleasantville-type situation that seems all idyllic and stunning from the outside, but as the cracks form and the veil of perfection is pulled back, we see things for how they truly are.

Dunno about you, but I am hyped for this shit. Harry Styles in a psychological thriller that rips the rose-coloured glasses off a utopian 1950s society? Sign me the fuck up.

Now please give us a full-length trailer, we’re fkn dying to see it.