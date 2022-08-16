Florence Pugh Revealed She & Zach Braff Quietly Broke Up Following Criticism Over Their Age Gap

British actress Florence Pugh has confirmed that she and Scrubs star Zach Braff have called it quits after three years together.

The 26-year-old actress revealed in her cover story for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s September 2022 issue that she and the 47-year-old star quietly split following mass criticism over their relationship.

She also said that they intentionally kept their split under wraps so as to avoid more negative online chatter from online spectators.

The once-happy couple prior to their split. (Credit: Instagram)

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” said Pugh.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

“I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she added.

Pugh also told Harper’s BAZAAR that she wants people to stay out of her personal life and instead focus on her career.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she said.

She added, “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

The Don’t Worry Darling star has previously spoken out against people shaming her online about the age difference between her and Braff, saying people were “hurling abuse and being horrid.”

The pair were first spotted together in April 2019 and later confirmed their relationship with scores of social media posts about each other.

They dated for three years, with their most recent social media post being shared in April of this year.

They presumably split shortly after.