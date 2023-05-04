Dune: Part Two is on its way and good lord, I can’t wait to see hot Hollywood cuties Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya frolic through the sand again.

And this time a bunch of other beloved stars are joining them including Miss Flo herself Florence Pugh and ya boi Austin Butler. But be warned, his appearance in this is, erm, let’s just say you won’t quite be swooning like you usually would (minus those times when he was fanging that fkd accent).

Anyway, without any further hesitation, here’s everything we know about the Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two.

Who is starring in Dune: Part Two?

There’s the aforementioned babes, Timmy, Zendaya, Miss Flo and Aussie B.

There’s also a host of sick stars including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

What a stacked cast!

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Have a read of Universal Pictures / Warner Brothers’ synopsis below:

“Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Sounds saucy!

Is there a trailer?

Uh, duh!

Have a peek below:

When is Dune: Part Two being released in Australia?

The hotly anticipated Dune sequel is coming to Aussie cinemas on November 2.

Prep your mind, body and spirit for the magic of Dune: Part Two by catching the first flick on Netflix, BINGE and Foxtel Now.