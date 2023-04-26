Austin Butler will reportedly be as bald and smooth as a baby’s bottom in Dune: Part Two and folks are freaking the fuck out.

Why, you ask? Well, for starters, the news was shared by myriad publications in quite possibly the funniest way possible. The likes of Cinema Solace and Film Updates announced on Twitter that Butler would be bald with the same energy as, like, the ABC revealing a celebrity had died.

The tweets were ludicrously dramatic, to say the least.

The suspense! The intrigue! Haters said it wasn’t possible for Austin Butler to be bald in Dune: Part Two, but they were wrong.

Twitter responded to the news by way of memes, which was a fitting reaction.

We can thank CinemaCon for the hairless noggin-related intel about Feyd-Rautha, whom Butler will be playing. A select audience at the Las Vegas film convention saw an exclusive trailer of Dune: Part Two on Tuesday, and then took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings about the fella’s shorn scalp.

Discussing Film co-owner and managing editor Andrew Salazar said Butler looked “completely bald and pale” and “extremely menacing and almost monstrous”. Says it all, don’t you think?

Daniel Howat, a journalist at Next Best Picture, confirmed Butler’s locks were a thing of the past and said he looked “pretty wild” in the trailer.

Unfortunately for those playing along at home, CinemaCon isn’t open to the public, so it’ll be a hot minute until we cop a sneak peek at Butler’s hairless mug.

There is a fan-made poster doing the rounds on social media which offers a glimpse of what he could look like, and it’s giving Lord Voldemort and Peter Dutton‘s long-lost son.

Even though it’s not an official shot from Dune: Part Two, people are still roasting the shit out of the picture.

All I want to know is whether Butler will be dropping a new accent in Dune: Part Two.

The flick is set to hit the big screen on November 3.

