Austin Butler will reportedly be as bald and smooth as a baby’s bottom in Dune: Part Two and folks are freaking the fuck out.

Why, you ask? Well, for starters, the news was shared by myriad publications in quite possibly the funniest way possible. The likes of Cinema Solace and Film Updates announced on Twitter that Butler would be bald with the same energy as, like, the ABC revealing a celebrity had died.

The tweets were ludicrously dramatic, to say the least.

Austin Butler will officially be bald in ‘DUNE 2’ pic.twitter.com/0gURE3bZem — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) April 25, 2023

Austin Butler is bald in ‘DUNE: PART TWO.’ pic.twitter.com/ipiOx0hpSn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 25, 2023

The suspense! The intrigue! Haters said it wasn’t possible for Austin Butler to be bald in Dune: Part Two, but they were wrong.

Twitter responded to the news by way of memes, which was a fitting reaction.

(Taps microphone) “Ummm, may I have your attention please. Austin Butler is bald in Dune Part 2” pic.twitter.com/v70SonPjIR — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) April 25, 2023

“Austin Butler is bald in DUNE: PART TWO” pic.twitter.com/8NOvsDRtUI — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) April 25, 2023

austin butler is bald in dune part two https://t.co/Qu8WW4IK2R — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 25, 2023

Bald Austin Butler in Dune 2 pic.twitter.com/nSOkoYnNiX — josh tenet (@joshtenet) April 25, 2023

first look at austin butler as feyd rautha in dune: part two pic.twitter.com/4RS9umqaI5 — x – maddie ∞ (@lovesickbutler) April 25, 2023

We can thank CinemaCon for the hairless noggin-related intel about Feyd-Rautha, whom Butler will be playing. A select audience at the Las Vegas film convention saw an exclusive trailer of Dune: Part Two on Tuesday, and then took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings about the fella’s shorn scalp.

Discussing Film co-owner and managing editor Andrew Salazar said Butler looked “completely bald and pale” and “extremely menacing and almost monstrous”. Says it all, don’t you think?

Austin Butler in DUNE: PART II…. completely bald and pale. Looks extremely menacing and almost monstrous #CInemaCon — Andrew J. Salazar @ CinemaCon (@AndrewJ626) April 25, 2023

Daniel Howat, a journalist at Next Best Picture, confirmed Butler’s locks were a thing of the past and said he looked “pretty wild” in the trailer.

Didn’t realize everyone was desperate to know about Austin Butler’s hair in #DunePartTwo.



For those wondering: yes, he’s bald and looks pretty wild. #CinemaCon — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) April 25, 2023

Unfortunately for those playing along at home, CinemaCon isn’t open to the public, so it’ll be a hot minute until we cop a sneak peek at Butler’s hairless mug.

There is a fan-made poster doing the rounds on social media which offers a glimpse of what he could look like, and it’s giving Lord Voldemort and Peter Dutton‘s long-lost son.

Even though it’s not an official shot from Dune: Part Two, people are still roasting the shit out of the picture.

he’s just so bald… there’s nothing else to say… pic.twitter.com/1M5XHCn1qw — john wick’s dead wife (@ghoulhag) April 25, 2023

tilda swinton just threw her phone at her assistant https://t.co/OZsPO1Qhh2 — soapy🧃 (@soapyhadid) April 25, 2023

it’s not too late to change Austin Butler’s look in Dune 2 to this pic.twitter.com/J9lGjylBvG — Sammy Fabelman (@hankofjuly) April 25, 2023

austin butler preparing for his role as feyd in dune pic.twitter.com/zxtdgMHYAo — meow (@btswylie) April 25, 2023

Your first look at Austin Butler in Dune: Part II pic.twitter.com/tQUgqbYYuO — Chris Murphy (@christress) April 25, 2023

All I want to know is whether Butler will be dropping a new accent in Dune: Part Two.

The flick is set to hit the big screen on November 3.