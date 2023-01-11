Austin Butler, who finished filming Elvis more than two years ago, delivered his Golden Globe acceptance speech in the accent he used in the flick.

I don’t think a human being has ever been as committed to the bit as Austin Butler, a man who was born in California and should merely embrace the fact he talks like an extra on The O.C. But alas, playing Elvis Presley seems to have permanently rewired the bloke’s brain chemistry.

Butler picked up a shiny gold statue for Best Actor — Motion Picture Drama for his performance in Elvis, which was a huge slay the house down boots Houston I’m deceased moment.

READ MORE A Bunch Of Fucken Legends Won Golden Globes This Year So Check Out The Sparkly Winners List

The win, however, soon turned into a real Nathan For You-level cringe situation when Butler started dishing out thank yous in a goddamn Memphis drawl.

“Mah boyyyy, mah boyyyyyy,” he began.

“Awh man … awl mah words are leavin’ me. Ah just am so grateful raight nowh, Ah’m in this roohm fulla mah heroes.”

And so on and so forth. Elvis has not left the building and he is, in fact, in the room with us right now.

The people of Twitter were quick to drag the poor fella for his inability to let the Elvis accent die.

austin butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…

pic.twitter.com/RAYHOZkDXc — kevy (@bloominonionbby) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DP0p8bmIJi — Gianni Raisins 🎄 (@BGaytion) January 11, 2023

i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023

Why is Austin Butler still doing the Elvis voice #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Uu0b16Trst — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) January 11, 2023

me to austin butler's elvis voice pic.twitter.com/qSG2YfnpFS — Vulture (@vulture) January 11, 2023

It must be said that at this point, it’s the “playing a famous dead singer in a biopic” equivalent of when you were a child and your parents told you to not make silly faces in the wind ‘cos they’d stick. Absolutely hectic scenes.

What makes the situation even funnier is the fact that Austin Butler doubled down on why folks reckon he still speaks with an Elvis twang.

“Ah had three years where that was mah ownly foh-cus in life,” he told reporters at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“So ahm sure there’s pieces of mah DNA that’ll awlways be linked in that whay.”

Good sir, your body’s cell structure has not changed since you played the role of Elvis Presley. Mans out here talking like Austin Powers and his mojo, for fuck’s sake.

Austin Butler responds to those that say they still hear traces of Elvis' accent in his speaking voice:



“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.” pic.twitter.com/qj3jCDzktS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

You can listen to Austin Butler’s husky, dulcet Elvis Presley tones below.

Austin Butler accepts his #GoldenGlobes Award in the 'Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama' Category for his performance in 'ELVIS'. pic.twitter.com/YoBm9h9aSw — Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) January 11, 2023

And as a special treat, you can check out how Butler spoke before he landed the gig in Elvis below.

Seeing as the bloke started speaking like an Elvis impersonator during the flick’s promotional circuit and hasn’t shaken it, our guess is that he’ll keep it going until the 2023 Oscars, which will take place on March 12.

But as Butler said, there is the possibility the accent has literally imprinted itself on his DNA. Perchance he’ll speak like he’s about to officiate a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas for the rest of his life.