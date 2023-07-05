‘I Fucking Dare You’: Adele Has Issued A Warning To Fans Amid All The Stage-Throwing Theatrics

Adele has squared the fuck up against rabid item-throwing concertgoers and dared them to try her, and honestly, she’s so real for that.

The physical embodiment of Motha called out the complete lack of respect certain fans have had for artists they’ve seen on stage lately, referencing a spate of attacks that’s seen female stars injured while performing.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment and just throwing shit onstage?” she asked fans at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Saturday.

“Have you seen them? I fucking dare you. I dare you to throw something at me. I’ll fucking kill you.”

That’s right, you tell ’em babe!

Adele said all this while laughing maniacally and brandishing a t-shirt gun, the fatal weapon that killed Maude in The Simpsons. Truly iconic behaviour.

“Stop throwing things at the artist,” she scolded the audience, joking that she’d brought the gun with her to reverse the roles.

She then continued to air her complete bafflement at “fans” who hurt the very artists they stan.

“These people have lost it,” she said.

“Can you imagine?”

Her comments (and honestly, her attempt at self defense) comes after a series of stars were assaulted by fans. Unsurprisingly, it seems this violence is mostly directed at famous women, by men.

Last week, Bebe Rexha was injured in New York during a performance after a fan threw a phone at her. It hit her in the eye, and the show had to be cancelled. She showed a video of her swollen and bruised eye, which she ended up needing three stitches for.

Nicolas Malvagna, the “fan” who chucked the phone, said he thought hitting her would be “funny”.

He’s since been charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

Days after, Ava Max was slapped in the face by a male fan while onstage, so hard that she sustained an eye injury.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” the star wrote on Twitter.

Kelsea Ballerini also had to halt a concert after a fan pegged an item that hit her in the face. All these incidents happened within a week or so of each other.

There’s clearly a new and concerning trend of misogynistic fans dehumanising and objectifying female stars to the point that assaulting them is funny or some kind of flex.

It’s truly scary stuff — hopefully Adele’s threat keeps her safe.

At the very least, I hope if someone does chuck something at her, her t-shirt gun aim is good.