Adele has addressed fans who felt “betrayed” by her weight loss, by saying exercise did wonders for her mental health.

In early 2020, Adele revealed she had lost heaps of weight after exercising over a two-year period.

However some people accused the singer of looking “too skinny” at the time, while others made the assumption that she must’ve succumbed to pressure from the media and society in general to alter her appearance.

Speaking to BBC Sounds’ Desert Island Discs podcast, Adele explained that she lost weight for her mental health. Although in doing so, she admitted she did felt bad after noticing the reactions from people who struggled with their weight, especially from younger fans.

“There were some other people that felt very betrayed by me,” Adele explained.

“Being like ‘Oh she’s giving in to the pressure of it, which didn’t really bother me because like, ‘You ain’t holding my hand at the end of the night at 4 a.m. when I’m crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction and stuff like that.'”

She added that exercising did wonders for her mental health.

“It gave me focus,” she said.

“It gave me somewhere to get rid of my energy, good or bad, and it made me feel like I was getting stronger mentally while getting stronger physically.”

The singer previously told Vogue that she was “fucking disappointed” that women were the ones having the most “brutal conversations” about her weight loss.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career,” Adele said. “It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock.”

She added, “I understand why some women were especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.

“And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

Adele said part of the reason why she started working out was to help ease her anxiety.

“It became my time,” the singer said. “I realised that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight.”

Adele has just returned to touring and she’s made headlines not just for her epic performances, but for being protective of her audiences.