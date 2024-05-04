Mexican Authorities Shed Light On What Likely Happened To Aussie Brothers Jake And Callum Robinson

Baja California state attorney-general María Elena Andrade Ramírez has shared investigators’ theories as to what led to the disappearance of Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad during a surf trip in Mexico.

Speaking to media, the attorney-general said investigators believe the three men were the targets of a robbery.

“When they tried to get the vehicle, the victims opposed the robbery, the robbers were armed with a firearm and apparently shot the victims,” she is quoted by The Herald Sun as telling 7News.

According to the ABC, the attorney-general previously described the crime as opportunistic and ruled out links to organised crime.

Three bodies were discovered down a 15-metre well near a coastal cliff early Saturday (Australian time).

While they are yet to be formally identified, Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez was quoted by 7News as saying: “All three bodies meet the characteristics to assume with a high degree of probability that they are the American Carter Rhoad as well as the Robinson brothers from Australia.”

She explained that this likelihood is linked to “their clothing and certain characteristics such as long hair and specific physical descriptions”. DNA testing is currently underway.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths. According to The Herald Sun, Spanish-language local news outlet Zeta Tijuana identified the suspects as Jesús Gerardo Garica Cota (known as El Kekas), his partner Ari Gisel García Cota and brother Cristian Alejandro García.

Jake and Callum Robinson’s parents Martin and Debra Robinson flew to Mexico on Friday (Australian time), saying in a statement to media: “Callum and Jake are beautiful human beings. We love them so much and this breaks our heart. Our only comfort right now is that they were together doing something they passionately loved.”

It was Debra who originally raised the alarm after she hadn’t heard from her sons in several days and was unable to contact them via mobile.