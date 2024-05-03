Three Bodies Found In Search For Missing Perth Brothers Jake And Callum Robinson In Mexico

Three bodies have been found in the search for two Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, Mexican authorities have confirmed.

A government official from Ensenada, in Mexico’s north-west told the ABC that the bodies were discovered near a cliff on the Pacific coast.

The bodies have not yet been identified.

Three Mexico locals are currently in custody, including a 23-year-old woman who was found to be in possession of one of their phones and two brothers, one of which is reportedly in a romantic relationship with the woman.

A burned out car that the brothers and their friend were travelling in was found earlier on a ranch in the area.

Local police have confirmed tents had also been found where the men were believed to be staying.

Authorities are concerned the men have been met with “foul play,” according to the ABC.

But Baja California’s Attorney-General, María Elena Andrade Ramírez, said they cannot confirm a link to organised crime.

Speaking through a translator, she told the ABC the disappearance of the men was an “atypical, exceptional case”.

“We have a tourist influx and a similar case has not occurred,” she said.

“We have a substantial amount of evidence and are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“However, we have not uncovered any clues that could indicate their survival.”

The Perth brothers have not been heard from since April 27.

They were on a surfing and camping trip in Baja California, but when they did not make it to their accommodation in the city of Rosarito, alarm bells were rang.

Jake and Callum Robinson with their parents. (Credit: Instagram)

On Friday, Debra and Martin Robinson, the parents of the Perth brothers, said they were “heading to the US/Mexico to be as close as possible to the area where they were last seen”.

“Callum and Jake are beautiful human beings,” they said in a statement to media.

“We love them so much and this breaks our heart.

“Our only comfort right now is that they were together doing something they passionately loved.”