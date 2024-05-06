Tributes Flow For Perth Brothers Jake & Callum Robinson: ‘Thankful To Have Known You’

Family and friends of Aussie brothers Jake and Callum Robinson have shared heartfelt tributes online following the news of their deaths. The pair, alongside their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were reported missing after they fell radio-silent during a surfing trip in Mexico. In search of the trio, three bodies were found which now have been confirmed to be the missing brothers and Rhoad.

On Monday, May 6, the bodies found in the search for Jake, Callum and Jack were confirmed to be the missing trio by Mexican authorities, per the Sydney Morning Herald. In a statement obtained by the publication, it was said that family members were able to confirm the identities of the deceased.

“The victims’ family members were able to identify them, without the need to obtain genetic proof,” the statement reads.

However, it was previously reported that DNA testing is currently underway.

Concerns for the group of friends were first sparked when they failed to check into their holiday accommodation in Rosarito. In the lead-up to the heartbreaking discovery, Mexican authorities arrested a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly in possession of one of their phones and they also found a burnt-out car that they were travelling in near where the bodies were found.

(Image source: Facebook / Debra Robinson)

Following the news, people have expressed their condolences for the brothers and their friend online.

San Diego Lacrosse Club shared a statement on Instagram, describing the valued player as a “bright light”.

“Callum was loved by absolutely everybody that knew him. He was a bright light and brought his big personality everywhere he went,” the statement began.

“Despite being an absolute menace on the lacrosse field, he was one of the most kind people you have ever met. He cared deeply for his family, friends, and all of his teammates.

“A beautiful human taken from this world far, far too soon. Our hearts go out to his parents, and we pray that they are able to find peace and solace in the fact that Callum will never be forgotten.

“We will continue to honour his life and legacy, bringing positive energy to everything we do in his name.”

The sports club also shared that it would host a “paddle out” in celebration of Callum’s life and legacy.

(Image Source: Instagram / @sandiegolacrosse)

Lacrosse Australia also shared a message for the trio on Instagram, writing that it sends its “deepest condolences to their family, friends and teammates.”

Callum’s former Lacrosse team, New York Atlas, remembered their former teammate as a “truly extraordinary person” who brought “light to [their] locker room and every space he entered.”

Stevenson University published a statement on its website, detailing all of Callum’s accomplishments as an athlete representing the school.

“He was a stellar student, a stellar athlete and even a better friend. We will look forward to a time when we can all join together as a community to honour and celebrate his life,” the statement reads.

(Image source: Facebook / Stevenson University)

A friend of Jake wrote on Facebook that he had a “bright future ahead” of him.

“My heart aches… I can’t stop thinking about you, your smile, your laugh, your kindness. Thankful to have known you,” the tribute began.

“Today is bereaved Mother’s Day. I can’t stop crying thinking about how your parents are feeling right now. Sending strength and love to all your family and friends during this difficult time.”

Another friend and co-worker of Jake said she was “grateful for the things [he] taught her”.

“Was an honour to have known and worked with you Jake. Will always be grateful for the things you taught me. Will never forget the laughs and chats we had. You will be missed terribly,” she wrote.

Callum’s partner Emily Horwath shared a series of photos, videos and messages she’s received from friends following the devastating news.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I don’t have the words right now,” she wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @emily_livia) (Image source: Instagram / @emily_livia)

How did Jake, Callum and Jack die?

Chief state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez claimed that the alleged killers drove past the trio’s campsite and wanted to steal their tyres, the SMH reports.

It is believed that after they resisted the theft, the thieves shot and killed them. Ramirez then alleged that the accused dumped the bodies down a 15-metre well “they were apparently familiar with”.

A fourth body was also found in the same well, however, it is reported that they’re not linked to the missing trio.

Three people — including the 23-year-old woman who was taken into custody earlier — have been arrested in relation to the trio’s deaths.

Spanish-language local news outlet Zeta Tijuana identified the suspects as Jesús Gerardo Garica Cota (known as El Kekas), his partner Ari Gisel García Cota and brother Cristian Alejandro García.

9News has reported that it is believed the accused will be charged with murder “in the coming days”.

Mexican authorities believe the deaths were a result of a robbery gone wrong.

Image source: Instagram / @callum10Robinson