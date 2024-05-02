Concerns Grow After Perth Brothers Jake & Callum Robinson Disappeared During Surf Trip In Mexico

Family and friends of Jake and Callum Robinson are pleading for help after the brothers fell radio-silent while vacationing in Mexico. It is reported that the pair — alongside an American citizen they’ve been travelling with — has been missing since Saturday.

Concerns for Perth brothers Jake and Callum Robinson are continuing to grow after the pair failed to check into their Rosarito Airbnb four days ago.

According to a missing persons flyer that has been circulating across the internet, Jake, Callum and American citizen Jack Carter Rhoad — all in their 30s — were last seen near the K38 surf hotspot, which is near the Airbnb they were supposed to check into.

Concerns for the wellbeing of the trio also grew when Callum reportedly failed to show up for work back in San Diego.

Although there haven’t been any major developments, WA Today has reported that a local journalist claimed a woman was arrested after she was found with the men’s phones and methamphetamine.

Jake and Callum’s mother Debra Robinson shared a Facebook post pleading for anyone with information on her sons’ whereabouts to come forward.

“Reaching out to anyone who has seen my two sons. They have not contacted us since Saturday 27th April,” Debra began.

“They were due to book into an Airbnb in Rosarito after there camping weekend but they did not show up.”

Debra noted that Callum was a type one diabetic and shared concerns for his health.

In the photo shared by Debra, there is a description of the vehicles the men were driving before they disappeared.

“They were driving Chevrolets Colorado utility with Californian number plates — 70189W1,” the picture reads.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Debra said she “sincerely appreciates everyone’s concern” for Jake and Callum.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s concern and thoughts at this time. We continue to have hope that our two beautiful boys are found,” she said.

“It is a deeply distressing time for us and we ask the media to respect our privacy at this time.”

Following the news of the sudden disappearance, Western Australia’s Premier Roger Cook described the ordeal as “really quite distressing”.

“This must be very worrying for the families involved,” he said.

“When we do send our young men and women overseas to enjoy that adventure holiday, they invite an element of risk.

“I understand one of the individuals has a medical condition that would need ongoing care.

“I share [the] concerns of all Western Australians in terms of their welfare.”

It is believed that Jake was visiting Callum, who’d been playing Lacrosse in the US. The trio — the brothers and Rhode — reportedly arrived at Santo Tomas last weekend.

WA Today reported that a Special Operation Group have joined forces with local authorities in their search for the missing men.

The publication also reported that Jake and Callum’s parents are planning to fly to Mexico as soon as possible.

