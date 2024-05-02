What Happened To Toni Tiki? NSW Police Are Offering A $1M Reward For Answers

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses murder and sexual assault.

Amidst a wave of femicides in Australia, a huge cash reward has been offered for information about the murder of Toni Tiki — a cold case from almost three decades ago. So who was she, and what happened to her?

Australia is facing a reckoning. Women are demanding that violence against them, especially men’s violence, is taken seriously. The Federal Government held a national cabinet meeting to tackle gendered violence and fund better support for women in high risk relationships.

And amidst all this, NSW Police have reopened a case where a woman was murdered, and no one was held accountable.

Toni Tiki was last seen at a New Year’s Eve party in 1996. Image: Supplied.

What happened to Toni Tiki?

Toni Tiki disappeared from a New Year’s Eve party at South Maroubra Surf Life in 1996. She left with a male friend who offered to walk her home, but he left her alone after he changed his mind and decided to stay at the party.

She was last seen at about 1.30am on January 1. After she was reported missing, police began a search for her.

Toni was found four days later, on Friday 5 January. Her body was partially clad and discovered in scrubland near the surf club.

The crime scene. Images: Supplied.

A post-mortem indicated she had died of serious head injuries. Given her condition, police believe it was a “sexually-motivated” attack.

Police suspect a local was responsible for Toni’s death, because the spot where her body was found would have only really been known to locals or those with a thorough knowledge of the area.

The crime scene. Images: Supplied.

Who was Toni Tiki?

Toni Tiki was a 26-year-old mother from Sydney’s eastern suburbs. She had two children, a nine-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

Her now-adult daughter, Shannon Hall, moved to the US but has returned to Australia to partner with NSW Government and seek answers.

In a plea to the public, Hall called for people who might know something to come forward.

“Everything done in the dark will always come to light,” she said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The night she was killed we were robbed. Robbed of experiences, of having her here to navigate this life.”

Toni Tiki with her children before she was killed. Image: Supplied.

Michael Hinds, Toni’s son, said his mother’s death “left a huge hole in our hearts”.

“When something like this comes up it brings up a ball of emotions you just can’t control, and you realise you need your Mum and you miss her,” he said.

Police hope the $1 million reward will motivate people who might be sitting on knowledge to finally come forward and provide Toni’s family with some answers.