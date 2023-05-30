‘The Most Beautiful Person’: Woman Killed In Melbourne Identified As Mum-Of-Two Monique Lezsak

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

The woman killed in Melbourne’s south-east on Tuesday morning has been identified as mother-of-two Monique Lezsak.

Victoria Police said an altercation occurred between Lezsak and a man in Endeavour Hills about 7.30am.

She was pronounced dead at the Kassan Gardens home shortly after.

Monique Lezsak’s former partner and father to her twin children, Jye Carter, told the Herald Sun she was “the most beautiful person”.

“She’s achieved a real lot in her life,” he said.

“She was just a really good mum. I can’t believe this has happened, I really can’t.”

A man was taken to the Alfred Hospital under police guard with serious upper body injuries, and a child was taken to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition, per The Age.

Police said it’s believed Lezsak and the man were known to each other.

Detectives from the homicide squad are not looking for anyone else connected to the alleged stabbing.

According to journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody, 23 women have been killed this year.

Only yesterday, the body of 34-year-old Sydney woman Tatiana Dokhotaru was found in her apartment with severe head injuries. Her ex has been arrested and charged with assault, stalking and damaging of property.

We are 22 weeks into the year. How many more women need to die in violent circumstances before our leaders fucking do something?