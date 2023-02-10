CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions suicide and may be distressing to some readers.

At an inquest relating to notorious swindler Melissa Caddick, a forensic pathologist has addressed that Caddick’s death may never be solved.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, on the last day of a colonial inquiry into Caddick’s death Dr Jennifer Pokorny explained that with very limited remains available (the severed foot) “it is not possible to determine cause or manner of death”.

“Unfortunately, with such limited remains available for examination, it is not possible to determine the full extent of the injuries Ms Caddick may have suffered, or whether there may have been a pattern to such injuries,” Pokorny said.

She also noted that while there were fractures in the foot, it would not have been lethal and the fractures could have been from “intentionally jumping, being intentionally pushed, or accidentally falling.”

In November , 2020, Caddick was reported missing after she failed to return to her home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The following day, the police conducted a search of her home and discovered evidence of her fraudulent activities, including forged documents and fake bank statements.

In the months following her disappearance, a large-scale search was launched, with the police and other agencies combing the coastline and surrounding areas. However, despite several reported sightings, Caddick’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

In February 2021, a decomposing human foot was discovered on the south cost of NSW, which was later confirmed to belong to Caddick. This led to speculation that she had taken her own life, although the exact circumstances of her death remain unknown.

Police initially suspected Melissa Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, of being involved in her disappearance due to his erratic behaviour. However, Detective Sergeant Michael Foscholo regarded Koletti as “not a credible witness” and that he did not believe he had anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.