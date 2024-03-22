CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the police officer accused of the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has been officially removed from the NSW Police force.

In a statement, police said Commissioner Karen Webb had used powers granted by the Police Act 1990 to strip Lamarre-Condon of his rank of police constable.

The act gives the Police Commissioner the ability to “remove officers if they have lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer”.

“An off-duty police officer charged with two counts of murder in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs has been removed today from the NSW Police Force,” the statement said.

Lamarre-Condon is accused of murdering Baird and Davies with a police-issued hand gun at Baird’s Sydney home last month.

As part of their case, police have alleged Lamarre-Condon had intended to kill Baird, but Davies also happened to be home at the time.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly killed Luke Davies (left) and Jesse Baird (right) with a police issued hand gun. Image: Nine.

The bodies of the two men were found after an extensive search more than a week later, wrapped in surf bags and covered with rocks on a rural property south-west of Sydney.

It came after police began searching for the couple on February 21 after a worker discovered bloodied clothing in a bin in south Sydney. Police also found a “significant” amount of blood at Baird’s home later that day.

Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to a Bondi police station two days later, and is currently held on remand.

He has entered no pleas and is due to appear in court in April.