CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.
Beau Lamarre-Condon, the police officer accused of the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has been officially removed from the NSW Police force.
In a statement, police said Commissioner Karen Webb had used powers granted by the Police Act 1990 to strip Lamarre-Condon of his rank of police constable.
The act gives the Police Commissioner the ability to “remove officers if they have lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer”.
“An off-duty police officer charged with two counts of murder in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs has been removed today from the NSW Police Force,” the statement said.
Lamarre-Condon is accused of murdering Baird and Davies with a police-issued hand gun at Baird’s Sydney home last month.
As part of their case, police have alleged Lamarre-Condon had intended to kill Baird, but Davies also happened to be home at the time.
The bodies of the two men were found after an extensive search more than a week later, wrapped in surf bags and covered with rocks on a rural property south-west of Sydney.
It came after police began searching for the couple on February 21 after a worker discovered bloodied clothing in a bin in south Sydney. Police also found a “significant” amount of blood at Baird’s home later that day.
Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to a Bondi police station two days later, and is currently held on remand.
He has entered no pleas and is due to appear in court in April.
Help is available.
- If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.
- If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.
- Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.