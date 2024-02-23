Cop Wanted In Relation To Luke Davies & Jesse Baird’s Disappearance Has Handed Himself In

The NSW Police officer wanted for questioning in relation to the disappearance of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies has turned himself in to police.

Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, previously dated Baird before Baird began his relationship with Davies. He turned himself in to Bondi Police Station shortly after 10.30am on Friday, NSW Police said in a statement.

“As part of investigations into the disappearance of two men in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, a 29-year-old man presented to Bondi Police Station shortly after 10.30am today,” a spokesperson said.

“The man will be transferred to Waverley Police station where investigations will continue.”

Beau Lamarre-Condon is a serving police officer. Image: Facebook.

Friends of Baird told various publications that Baird had a bitter break up with Lamarre-Condon and that after they split up, he alleged the police officer began stalking him.

Police hold grave concerns for Baird and Davies, who both went missing from Baird’s Paddington home on Monday, after neighbours heard shouting.

Police allegedly found “significant” amounts of blood at the property on Wednesday, and said there were signs a struggle had taken place. The amount of blood indicated that someone had suffered a severe, and possibly fatal, wound.

Jesse Baird (left) and Luke Davies (right) have both been missing since Monday. Police hold grave concerns for their safety. Image: Instagram @jessebairddd

On the same day, police also allegedly found “blood soaked” clothing, a phone and credit cards belonging to Davies in a skip bin in Cronulla. Police reportedly also found items belonging to Baird.

Lamarre-Condon vanished in the wake of the disappearance of the two men, after taking sick leave and turning his phone off.

A city-wide manhunt was launched for a white van believed to belong to the police officer, who is known to be a celebrity chaser.

Police also searched a Balmain property in relation to the disappearances.