Police Are Searching For A Syd Reporter After His BF Went Missing In ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that may be distressing to some readers.

NSW Police are searching for 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies and his boyfriend, 26-year-old Channel 10 reporter Jesse Baird, after Davies disappeared in “suspicious” circumstances and Baird’s home was declared a crime scene.

On Wednesday, NSW Police allegedly found “blood soaked clothes” and a credit card belonging to Davies, The Daily Telegraph reports, in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla at about 11am.

At 1pm, police went to Baird’s Paddington home in search of Davies, and allegedly found “large amounts of blood”. Baird was not at the residence.

When asked if there was enough blood found for a fatality, a police spokeswoman confirmed there was, per news.com.au. She also reportedly added that there were “signs of a struggle” as furniture had been moved around.

Police “immediately declared a crime scene”, according to a NSW Police statement, and then attended Luke’s home in Waterloo. But they didn’t find him, and now his disappearance is being treated as “suspicious”.

Jesse Baird posted a picture with Luke Davies earlier this week, after they attended a P!nk concert. Image: Instagram / @jessebairddd

Police said they hold “grave concerns” for Davies’ wellbeing, who is believed to have last been in Paddington on Monday, with his family reportedly contacting police on Tuesday.

“Both the missing person registry and the homicide squad are assisting that missing persons case,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said in a press conference on Thursday.

“In regards to that missing person, we have grave concerns for his safety.”

Davies has not been seen since Monday, and his family have been unable to contact him. He has also not been at work, according to NSW Police.

Luke Davies is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Luke’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Officers are also trying to find a 26-year-old man who they believe can assist with inquiries. The Daily Telegraph reports this man is Jesse Baird.