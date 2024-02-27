CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

Police searching for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have found human remains at a rural property outside Goulburn, NSW.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in a press conference on Tuesday that police have found what they believe to be two bodies at a new crime scene in Bungonia.

“Crime scene detectives have just arrived on scene at that location now, where a specialist forensic investigation will take place,” she said, noting that they were able to find the bodies of Baird and Davies with the assistance of accused murderer NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was on duty when he was alleged to have murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Image: Facebook.

Detective Superintendent Dan Doherty addressed reporters and elaborated on what police found in their investigation. He said police spoke to Lamarre-Condon at Silverwater prison at 11am on Tuesday.

“As a result of that, he provided assistance to an investigation, we were able to provide a location of where Luke and Jesse were,” Doherty said.

Doherty added that police found the remains of Baird and Davies “about 20 minutes from the original search location”, allegedly in two surf bags “covered” with “rocks and debris”. Police also found “some other items of interest and significance”.

Police said it’s too early to elaborate on what state the bodies were found in, but said that a post-mortem will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Bungonia is a rural area outside Goulburn, a few hours south of Sydney. Photo: Google Maps.

Webb shared her condolences for the families of Baird and Davies, and their loved ones.

“On behalf of the New South Wales police force, I’d like to pass on my condolences to the Davies and Baird families, their friends and the LBGTQIA+ communities, not just in New South Wales, but across Australia, where they were based and have many friendships,” she said.

“I’m relieved for the families. I have spoken to both families. They’ve arrived from interstate and been waiting for news and each day, each hour was an agonising wait.

“We have been working around the clock on this for the families to find Luke and Jesse and I’m pleased we have found them. Of course it’s tragic and an awful circumstance. But I think as a parent — and I know when I spoke to Luke’s mum — that’s what parents want. They want to know where their children are.”

The remains of Jesse Baird (left) and Luke Davies (right) have been found near a rural Bungonia property.

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged with the murders of Baird and Davies on Friday. He is currently suspended without pay and being held in remand by police.

Police allege Lamarre-Condon killed the Sydney couple at Baird’s Paddington home, before transporting the bodies to an undisclosed location in a white van.

Police also allege Lamarre-Condon bought an angle grinder, padlocks and weights. Webb said the alleged murder is being treated as a “domestic violence incident”.

The timeline of his alleged movements is still being determined.