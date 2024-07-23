Beau Lamarre-Condon Facing New Charges Over Alleged Murders Of Jesse Baird & Luke Davies

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon is facing more charges related to the alleged double murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies after police allege that the murders were domestic violence-related.

The 29-year-old former Constable was charged with the alleged double murder of Baird and Davies after handing himself into police. However, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Lamarre-Condon has now been hit with two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of aggravated breaking and entering with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

(Image: Facebook)

The charges have seemingly been made due to the alleged pre-meditated nature of the attack, with police claiming that Lamarre-Condon displayed “predatory behaviour” towards Baird after their casual relationship came to an end.

Police allege that Lamarre-Condon used his police-issued gun to shoot both Baird and Davies in Baird’s Paddington home on February 19.

(Image: Instagram)

They believe he transported their bodies to a rural property in Bungonia, 160km southwest of Sydney in a white van. There, police found Baird and Davies’ bodies in surfboard bags.

Lamarre-Condon remains in custody where he has been since he handed himself into police back on February 23. In March, he was officially removed from the NSW Police force.

Previously, Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer John Walford hinted that he might rely on mental health grounds or the trial might go to court. Lamarre-Condon hasn’t entered any pleas to the charges just yet but is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on August 13.