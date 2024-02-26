Fundraisers For Jesse Baird & Luke Davies Raise More Than $73,000 In Three Days

Co-workers of former Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird and loved ones of flight attendant Luke Davies have opened up GoFundMe pages following the couples’ tragic disappearance and alleged murder.

Following the immense amount of tributes that have flowed in from friends, family, co-workers and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, separate GoFundMe pages have been set up for the couple.

On Sunday, Tamara Simoneau organised a GoFundMe for the former Network 10 presenter, noting that most of the funds would be donated to charities in Baird’s honour.

“Jesse was loved beyond measure in so many different circles – his Totally Wild fam, his Studio 10 fam, his AFL fam and so so many more,” the description for Baird’s GoFundMe reads.

“We are all heartbroken but can’t begin to imagine the pain his immediate family is enduring. They have graciously agreed to let us start this fundraiser and will donate most funds to charities in Jesse’s honour.

“Thank you for your help to meet our goal as we strive to do any small thing we can to get through this and help his family through it.”

Many of Baird’s former colleagues at Network 10 have also contributed to the fund including high-profile news presenters Narelda Jacobs and Hugh Riminton.

Alongside the flowing donations, Baird’s life has been celebrated on the page as some friends and family have left some words of support regarding the former Network 10 presenter.

“Rest in Peace Jesse. My heart aches for Kourt and her family. Sending so much love and support during this time,” Georgia Sumich wrote.

“Beautiful, beautiful Jesse what an impact you had on all who knew you, I loved working with you and seeing your talent and growth, your wonderful heart, your compassion and kindness. My heart goes out to your family and friends. What a big life you lead,” Carolyn Berry wrote alongside her donation.

“Rest in peace Jesse. Thank you for being the bestest big brother that Kourty could have ever asked for,” wrote Nadia Othman.

As of writing, the online fundraiser has received $16,213 in donations.

Late last week, Jessica Vaux opened up a GoFundMe for Davies, with plans of putting the donations towards his family and funeral. As of writing, the GoFundMe page has received $57,739 in donations.

“I’ve decided to start a fundraiser on behalf of the family and community mourning the loss of our beautiful friend Luke,” the description began.

“The intentions are to help his family in this tragic time and help give him the send off he deserves.

“Luke was a larger than life human who touched everyone’s hearts he met. There was never a dull moment when his presence and infectious laugh were in a room.

“Taken too soon but the memories will last a lifetime. Fly high Lukey, until we meet again.”

A number of friends and family, and some folks from across the world, have shared some heartfelt tributes to the flight attendant on the GoFundMe page.

“You were livin’ your best life Luke and sadly taken away far too soon with so much more to do and give. Destined to forever fly high with your angel wings and beautiful smile,” Marguerite Langford wrote.

“Luke, thank you for being pure sunshine in human form. It was a privilege to have known you. Sending my love and prayers to your family and all your friends who will miss you so greatly,” commented Monique Mackey.

“Heartbroken in Vancouver, Canada, reading this shocking news. Two beautiful lives taken too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. May they find comfort and peace in this difficult time,” wrote Johnnie Louw.

The GoFundMe pages come days after Baird and Davies were reported missing. Last Friday, February 23, NSW Police confirmed that 28-year-old police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, who presented himself to authorities, had been charged with two counts of murder over their disappearance.

Police are still on the search for Baird and Davies’ bodies and the timeline of Lammare-Condon’s alleged movements following the pair’s deaths is still being investigated.