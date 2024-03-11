Luke Davies’ Mum Shares A Heartfelt Statement Thanking The Community For Messages Of Support

The mother of Luke Davies has shared a heartfelt statement following the alleged murder of her son and his partner Jesse Baird three weeks ago.

Luke’s mother Sandra Davies commented on a GoFundMe page set up for Luke’s family to thank the community for the immense support she, and her family, have received in the wake of Luke’s passing.

“Wow, an unbelievable $75000.00 donated to our beloved, and most beautiful, kindest soul Luke,” she wrote.

“It is with a grateful heart we thank you all sincerely although these words just don’t seem enough for the overwhelming love and generosity both Luke and Jesse have received these past few weeks.

“To all the family, friends and strangers for your generous gifts and words of support, we appreciate all of your help during this very traumatic and difficult time and will continue to keep you updated as we start to prepare for Luke’s final farewell. ❤️”

Luke with his mum Sandra. (Image: Facebook)

NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder over their deaths after he handed himself into Waverly Police Station on February 23. It is alleged by police that Lamarre-Condon used his police-issued weapon to murder the couple at Luke’s home in Paddington on February 19.

The couple were reported missing until their bodies were found at a rural property in Bungonia, 160km south-west of Sydney following a four-day search.

Lamarree-Condon’s lawyers believe that his mental health will “come into play” during the trial. He is expected to appear in court on April 23.