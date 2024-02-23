Police Officer Beau Lamarre Charged With Murder Over Disappearance Of Jesse Baird & Luke Davies

By

Soaliha Iqbal

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that may be distressing to some readers.

Beau Lamarre, a 28-year-old police officer, has been charged with two counts of murder over the disappearance of missing Sydney men Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Lamarre presented himself to NSW Police on Friday morning, after which he was arrested and taken in for questioning at Waverley Police station.

Police believe Baird and Davies are dead, and allege their bodies were moved with a white van, which was found this morning. Their bodies have not been located.

“We believe that the fate of both Luke and Jesse was at the house of Paddington and at some stage, the white van was used to transport their bodies to another location,” Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty told reporters in a press conference.

“Police also located a projectile at the premises, which had been discharged and also a fight cartridge case.”

Doherty confirmed that the firearm belongs to Lamarre. However, police need to find the bodies of Baird and Davies before a cause of death can be confirmed.

Police are still establishing the timeline of Lamarre’s movements, but have confirmed that a crime scene in Newcastle is linked to the disappearance of Baird and Davies.

Lamarre-Condon will be formally refused bail by police and is expected to face court either today or tomorrow.

More to come.

News