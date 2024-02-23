‘Two Beautiful Souls’: Community In Mourning As Tributes Pour In For Jesse Baird And Luke Davies

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that may be distressing to some readers.

Colleagues, friends, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community have shared their heartfelt tributes to Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, who disappeared earlier this week under suspicious circumstances. Earlier on Friday news broke that NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre has been charged with two counts of murder over their disappearance.

As updates trickled in over the past few days regarding the disappearance of the 26-year-old Channel 10 presenter and the 29-year-old Qantas attendant, family members and friends alike pleaded online for anyone with information to come forward.

Now with the arrest of Lamarre, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty has shared details to the press on what steps will be taken next in the investigation. More tragically, he also shared how the families of the missing men have responded.

“The family are obviously devastated … the news was met with mixed emotion and it’s a very tough day for them,” stated Doherty.

In response to the “sad and tragic event”, the internet has been flooded with heartbreaking tributes to both Baird and Davies from people who knew them, and those that were moved by the loss.

Tarneen Onus Browne, a high-profile activists for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ issues shared their sorrow at the tragedy online, and called for justice.

“Rest in Power Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, I’m absolutely devastated. Sending lots of love to the their families and colleagues. What a horrific loss. Justice for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies,” Browne wrote on their social media pages.

Other tributes from users of X (formerly Twitter) shared similar sentiments of the need for unity amongst the community in this upsetting time.

with two high profile cases of the murder of queer ppl in the news right now, just want to say that I love my people, that gay and trans people need unfaltering alliance to each other, and may justice be served for nex benedict, luke davies, and jesse baird — Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué (@hadeejasouffle) February 23, 2024

Hearing the story of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies during Mardi Gras has made me anxious and finding out that the worst-case scenario has now happened is a devastating turn of events. Heartbreaking. My thoughts and condolences to the friends and families affected by this 💔 — 🏳️‍🌈 Nicholas (Nic) 🏳️‍🌈 (@NicwithoutheK) February 23, 2024

In a post breaking the news of Lamarre’s charges by popular Instagram account Gay Sydney News, comments poured in to express their grief.

“Two beautiful souls taken in these utterly cruel circumstances,” wrote James Devlin.

“I am truly shocked Jesse was part of the Channel 10 family, a bright light with a beautiful soul that has gone forever, my heart goes out to Jesse and Luke’s family at this heartbreaking time.”

“This is so fucking heart breaking, Jesse was such an incredible person,” wrote musician Carla From Bankstown on the post.

Additionally, Rupaul’s Drag Race star Hannah Conda wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking, such a loss. I’m sending all my love to the boys families and friends. Now more than ever lean on each other and hold each other close.”

Colleagues of Baird’s from Channel 10 also took to online to share their condolences, including 10 News’ Hugh Riminton.

“RIP my beloved young colleague, Jesse. Happy with a new man – and that, it is being alleged, was the problem. Condolences also to the family and friends of Luke Davies. Many tears tonight,” Hugh shared.

Another friend of Jesse Baird also shared to X his mournful thoughts.

Jesse, thank you for showing my brother that there is the opportunity of a wonderful, caring and kind friendship for him in Sydney.



You would’ve fit in so well as a friend of the household.



Rest, darling. https://t.co/gImWBrm3O6 — Jermaine (@jermainetd93) February 23, 2024

“Jesse was such a lovely, talented, warm-hearted guy. Just heart-breaking,” shared another person mourning the loss of Jesse.

Friends of Luke Davies also shared how he was “selfless and kind” and they will never forget him.

“RIP my angel. I’m broken and devastated that your time on the earth was cut short. Your beautiful Heart, mind and soul will be remembered. You were selfless and kind and I enjoyed every single moment. Fly high my darling,” one wrote.

“Anyone that had the opportunity to know Luke would know he is the kindest soul. This is horrible,” shared another.

Police are still establishing the timeline of Lamarre’s alleged movements, but have confirmed that a crime scene in Newcastle is linked to the disappearance of Baird and Davies.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the white van, which has the registration CW82PM, to come forward.